Nick Pivetta Gets To Play Postseason Hero With Relief Gem For Red Sox In Game 3
No disrespect to Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, but the Red Sox stole Nick Pivetta from the Phillies, and it paid off in the biggest way yet Sunday night. Pivetta, whom Boston pilfered from the Phillies at the 2020 deadline, was absolutely brilliant, tossing four scoreless innings of relief to get the win in Boston’s miraculous 6-4, 13-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Boston will get its first of two chances to clinch the series Monday night.nesn.com
