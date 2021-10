One more weekend brought a last reminder to Nationals Park — of what was and then wasn’t in this season of distinct stages. The last time Kyle Schwarber played here, way back on July 2, he slapped a single, rounded first base and felt a pull in his right hamstring. Some around the Washington Nationals believe that was the beginning of the end, an early white flag before the club traded eight veterans at the deadline, including Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox for a 20-year-old pitcher.

