CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Despite tough circumstances, Devontae Booker was ready for his big day in Dallas

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRFxy_0cNJyO1h00

Devontae Booker signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason to be insurance for Saquon Barkley at worst, and a quality backup at best.

He wasn’t quite the latter through the first four weeks, recording just 10 touches for 36 yards, and he was actually inactive for the Giants’ Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

That all changed on Sunday, though, when Barkley went down in the first quarter in Dallas with what the team believes is a low-ankle sprain, pressing Booker into duty immediately and possibly for the near future.

How did Booker respond? Sixteen carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, and three catches for 16 yards and another score. Like Kadarius Toney, who stepped up with 10 catches and 189 yards in the absence of three receivers, Booker more than doubled his season output in Week 4, impressing his head coach.

“Overall, from the eyeball test, I think he did some solid things for us. Obviously, finishing in the end zone in the end he did some tough running, he stepped up in some blitz pickups and picked up the safety off the edge,” Joe Judge said. “We’ll watch the tape and there will be things to build on, but he practices hard and plays hard, and we have confidence in him.”

“I prepare every week like a starter, and I can only control what I can control,” Booker added about his role. “What happened with Saquon, it sucks to see him go down, but I always have to be ready.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Giants team gear

Perhaps even tougher for Booker was that his number was called one play after Daniel Jones also left the game due to a head injury, with backup quarterback Mike Glennon handing off to Booker for a jump over the pile and a game-tying touchdown.

“Really I was just thinking about scoring. Injuries happen in a game, and we don’t want them to happen, but it’s a next play mentality with us,” Booker said. “Being right there on the goal line, we had to score.”

Booker is used to not necessarily being the feature back, as was in timeshares or a true backup role for most of his first five seasons in Denver and Las Vegas. His ability to have a game like Sunday’s, though, is just another example of the Giants’ “next man up” mentality, one that was tested so much that Glennon joked it felt like a preseason game in the second half.

“It was like that, but all the guys going down, but this is what we prepare for. That’s our mentality,” Booker said. “If one guy goes down, next man up, and you have to go out and perform when your number is called.”

Booker will do just that in practice this week, even if he’s not going to be comfortable that he will indeed be the starter on game day until that day comes.

“Saquon’s very humble, so he may be back next week, who knows,” Booker said. “As far as it goes for me, just continue to go out there, work my butt off and prepare like I’m a starter.”

He’ll be doing so behind an offensive line that is also banged up and a little bit patchwork…but once again, all that matters is that the next man up steps up and executes.

“It can be hard at some points, but we all know what we’re doing out there, and we have to gel when the plays are called,” he said. “Any given week someone can be out, so we have to go out there and execute.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Waiver Wire Week 6: Darrel Williams, Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney

Now that Week 5 is over, fantasy managers need to take a hard look at their team. The bye weeks are here: the Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers are off in Week 6 and plenty more players are injured (and also likely out). Fantasy managers who have read this column...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Devonta Smith, Odell Beckham Jr, Devontae Booker (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s Week 6, and that means byes have arrived! There are not many massive names taking the week off. In fact, more studs are out due to injury, but it’s still enough to start challenging your roster’s depth, making your decisions this week all the more important. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 56 hits and 24 misses, meaning a 69% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
fantasypros.com

Devontae Booker scores two touchdowns in relief of Saquon Barkley

Giants running back Devontae Booker rushed 16 times for 42 yards and a touchdown and caught three of his four targets for 16 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Fantasy Impact:. Booker received 19 touches on Sunday after receiving just 10 touches combined through the...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best Fantasy Week 6 Waiver Pickups: Saquon Barkley injury open door for Devontae Booker, Kadarius Toney breaks out

There aren’t many obvious “must-haves” in our top Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but there is at least one big one: Giants handcuff RB Devontae Booker. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle injury, so Booker will be command a top waivers claim, especially with the byes arriving this week. Barkley wasn’t the only starting running back who exited a game early, as Patriots’ bruiser Dam​ien Harris (chest) also got dinged up. That potentially paves the way for rookie sleeper Rhamondre Stevenson to finally get his shot, too. He joins the likes of Booker, Kadarius Toney, David Njoku, and Hunter Henry as a projected top add this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Game Day#American Football#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
958
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy