Texas State

Southeast Texas doctors say there is still a long way to go in treating mental health crisis

 5 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas doctors said the on-going mental health crisis is an issue that does not get the attention it deserves at both national and local levels. Dr. Msonthi Levine said the global pandemic played a major role in highlighting the on-going mental health crisis. He said the amount of exposure to technology and information has overwhelmed many people and caused them to feel undue depression and anxiety.

Two Lamar University staffers say they were fired after creating vaccine form to inquire about student vaccination status

BEAUMONT, Texas — In the waning weeks of summer, as Covid cases surged in Southeast Texas, Bruce Hodge and his colleague Karen Corwin got nervous. "We were wondering what Lamar might do. As we got into July, we hadn't really heard anything regarding vaccines, and so we voiced this a couple of times to the new dean informally," Hodge told 12News. It was his first TV interview, offered days after a report from the Washington Post.
Nederland boy in coma battling rare MIS-C syndrome at Texas Children's Hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Doctors and scientists continue to release more information about COVID-19 but say there's still more to learn about other illnesses associated with the virus like MIS-C. Dre'den Lowe, a Nederland 12-year-old, is currently hospitalized in a coma at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston after being diagnosed with the post-viral syndrome known as MIS-C.
