Lewis & Clark will soon be home to two new sports teams: Women’s Lacrosse and Men’s Soccer. In his remarks at the CAS faculty meeting last week, President Wiewel announced that he has accepted a recommendation by the Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM) Steering Committee to establish the two teams at the college. He called the move an “investment in the future of Lewis & Clark,” which will help attract students that would otherwise not have come to Lewis & Clark. He also said the two programs will help stabilize the college’s bottom line and put it on a competitive footing with the other schools in the Northwest Conference, most of which already offer the two sports.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO