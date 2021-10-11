CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Little Rock, AR

Gold Medal Gymnasts take on North Little Rock in ‘GOAT’ tour

By Caitrin Assaf
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ci7B9_0cNJxDLv00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock is shining a bit brighter tonight with the addition of a few extra champions.

The Gold Over America Tour or “GOAT” tour stopped at Simmons Bank Arena Sunday night, bringing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and an award-winning team of gymnasts to Central Arkansas to showcase their skills on everything from the floor to the beam.

The feats of athleticism were accompanied by pop music and dance breaks, including a grand finale where a select number of attendees were invited onto the floor to dance with the team.

Jordyn Wieber endorses Michigan’s empowering survivors legislative package

Biles taking to the mat once more is something fans have longed to see since the end of the Olympic games. For young fans like Asia Harris, it’s something she’s waiting months to see.

“My granny, she surprised me,” Harris explained before entering the arena. She wore a custom-made shirt and leggings combo decorated with the word “GOAT” and images of Simone Biles, a present from her older cousin in preparation for the showcase.

Harris is just one of many aspiring young gymnasts who packed the arena to watch the celebration of female athletes, showcasing some of the best in the world including Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and MyKayla Skinner. Another young attendee, Marleigh Lawrence, said she was here to see her “favorite gymnast in the whole world” while Olivia Tucker exclaimed, “you guys are my inspiration to do what I love to do.”

The showcase lasted just under two hours and included events on the uneven bars, beam, floor, and tumble track. The team’s next stop will be in Kansas City on Oct. 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
North Little Rock, AR
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mykayla Skinner
Person
Jordyn Wieber
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Laurie Hernandez
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

1K+
Followers
496
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy