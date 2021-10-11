CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kim Kardashian West roast Kanye West on SNL

By Shaad D'Souza
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time ever this weekend. She did a good job! An admirably game host, she appeared in every single sketch, including a particularly weird Bachelorette parody featuring Chris Rock and John Cena, and a sketch making fun of her sister Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker and friendship with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Kardashian West also took her monologue as an opportunity to roast current and former members of her own family, making fun of her mother Kris’ business acumen, her sisters’ plastic surgery, and, on a couple of occasions, her ex-husband Kanye West. After riffing on West’s failed political career, Kardashian West made a joke about their divorce, pinning the blame on one thing in particular: “his personality”. Watch the entire monologue, including a couple of very strange OJ Simpson jokes, above.

