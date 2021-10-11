CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Tornado warning cleared in Johnson County

By From Staff Reports
Times-Review
Times-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yAPM_0cNJwucL00

UPDATE: 10:05 p.m. — Johnson County is clear for the night, according to JCEM. A tornado warning is being issued for far north Hill County, roughly the Itasca area and east. This may affect neighbors along the Johnson County line.

———————————————————————

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m. — Tornado threat has passed for Cleburne and Keene. No tornado has been spotted (Johnson County Emergency Management spotters are out) but there is still rotation around Alvarado. No damage reports have come in.

———————————————————————

UPDATE: 9:42 p.m. — Rotation passing over U.S. 67 and Interstate 35 in Alvarado.

———————————————————————

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. — Area just east of Blum showing tight rotation.

———————————————————————

UPDATE: 9:37 p.m. — Rotation currently near Keene, will cross Interstate 35 toward Alvarado shortly.

———————————————————————

A tornado warning has been issued for southern Johnson County until 10:15 p.m.

Cleburne, Keene, Egan, Rio Vista, Alvarado, Lillian and Venus in the path of this storm. Those in these areas need to seek shelter immediately.

Main threats are hail and high winds in excess of 60 mph.

A tornado watch is in effect for the entire county until 2 a.m.

Check back for updates as they're available.

Times-Review

Times-Review

Cleburne, TX
