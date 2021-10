BOYS' TENNIS: Floyd falls but Hodges, Jacobi advance

Floyd Central seniors Colin Jacobi and Landon Hodges defeated Columbus North’s Amrit Kar and Matthew Liu 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in Saturday’s Jasper Semistate. They’ll advance to the IHSAA State Finals, which will be Oct. 22-23 at Park Tudor. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

JASPER — Second-ranked Columbus North outlasted No. 20 Floyd Central 4-1 in Saturday's Jasper Semistate.

The Bull Dogs were led by senior Nathan Lin, who won 6-1, 6-0 over Isaac Anderton at No. 1 singles. Hank Lin defeated Ben Lammert 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 and Anvay Atram defeated freshman Riley Doddridge 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.

North also picked up a win at No. 2 doubles, where Parth Shah and Eric Stavnheim defeated juniors Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe 6-4, 6-2.

The Highlanders' picked up their lone point at No. 1 doubles, where seniors Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi downed Amrit Kar and Matthew Liu 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Thanks to that victory, the Floyd duo will advance to IHSAA State Finals, which will be Oct. 22-23 at Park Tudor.

JASPER SEMISTATE

Saturday

COLUMBUS NORTH 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 1

Singles: Nathan Lin (CN) d. Isaac Anderton 6-1, 6-0; Hank Lin (CN) d. Ben Lammert 6-3, 6-0; Anvay Atram (CN) d. Riley Doddridge 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi (FC) d. Amrit Kar-Matthew Liu 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Parth Shah-Eric Stavnheim (CN) d. Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe 6-4, 6-2.