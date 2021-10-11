CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TN Senator Blackburn tours South Texas border

By Caitlin Coffey
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s Senator Marsha Blackburn said there are signs put up by Border Patrol in an effort to reduce the number of rescue missions of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S.

The Republican Senator posted a video on Twitter Sunday night showing the laminated sign with an arrow on it. She said the Border Patrol has placed those signs so that people crossing don’t get lost.

Sen. Blackburn was visiting the South Texas Region over the weekend meeting with officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas National Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and others.

“Joe Biden’s open border agenda has emboldened drug cartels, human traffickers, and sex traffickers, creating a crisis like we’ve never seen,” said Senator Blackburn. “This August alone, illegal border crossing attempts skyrocketed by over 318 percent compared to August 2020.”

She added the Biden Administration must act to overhaul the current immigration police to secure the border. “Until our border is secure, our entire nation’s security is at risk.”

C man
5d ago

She probably asked where the dotted line is between the US and Mexico. You know, like what's on the map.

