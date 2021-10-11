The one thing Zion Williamson needs to get Pelicans to postseason

Zion Williamson suffered a foot fracture earlier in the offseason and will be reevaluated in two weeks. However, there is "no fixed timeline" for his return, New Orleans Pelicans chief basketball executive David Griffin told reporters Thursday. Williamson had surgery earlier this summer, and according to Griffin, his surgeons have reviewed his scans and cleared him for the next step in his rehabilitation, but he will not play for the Pelicans at least in their first week of games. New Orleans opens the season next Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Initially, the Pelicans had hoped Williamson would be ready for opening night. Now, that timetable has been pushed back slightly.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO