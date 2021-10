There is an aspect to the Newcastle United takeover which saddens me; the only way for a club of such stature to have any chance of winning is to be bought by billionaires. The St James’ Park buy-out has specific criticism attached to it due to the Saudi Arabia owners, but let’s not shy away from the truth. Inequality through the football pyramid has erased hope for millions of fans who have come to realise they need mega-rich buyers to save their club and re-energise the community around it. Football’s ceaseless global dash for cash - which the English game encouraged as much as any when the Premier League was created - is responsible for that, not Newcastle United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO