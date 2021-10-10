Bob Myers gets brutally honest on Draymond Green, Kevin Durant blaming him for Warriors’ breakup

Modern day NBA Fans regard Kevin Durant has one of the best players of the current generation. From having the ability to stamp his authority on the defensive end by making exquisite blocks. The Brooklyn Nets marquee scorer has led the team single-handedly on occasions where his team required him the best, by averaging more than 30 points per game. Justifying the same a young NBA fan could not control himself when he nets KD surprisingly.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO