Serge Aurier has revealed he would never have signed for Arsenal because he has “too much respect” for his former club Tottenham Hotspur.The Ivory Coast right-back joined LaLiga side Villarreal earlier this week, having been a free agent since terminating his Spurs contract by mutual consent on transfer deadline day.The 28-year-old was linked with a move across north London to the Gunners, but instead reunited with Unai Emery, having previously worked with the Spaniard at Paris St Germain.Aurier, who spent four years at Spurs, says a move to the Emirates Stadium was never on the cards.He wrote in an Instagram...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO