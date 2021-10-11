High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.