It Will Get Easier – The Intense Struggles of a Parent with Childhood Trauma

janetlansbury.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA courageous Unruffled listener shares how Janet’s respectful parenting approach seemed an impossible goal during a dark period of self-discovery, but it also presented a beacon of hope. As she struggled to come to grips with recovered memories of her childhood abuse, her relationship with her two young children was combative and destructive. She was left feeling like a complete failure, unable to parent in the loving, respectful way she had always imagined. Her journey to the other side of this despair is a story of strength and perseverance. Ultimately, her message to other parents is: “The happiness is worth it. The joy is worth it. The connection with your kids is worth it. It’s all worth it.”

www.janetlansbury.com

