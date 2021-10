Despite word of canceled orders and lengthy shipping windows, people in the United States are now starting to receive their hoodies. According to posts on social media, the light-brown colorway of Kanye West‘s “Perfect Hoodie” has been the first to be delivered. Retailing for $90 USD, many questioned the pricing and quality of the latest offering from the YEEZY Gap collaboration. But various reviews on social media have shown that people are quite happy with how the simple sweatshirt style turned out. Arriving in a simple brown paper bag, the hoodies are reportedly extremely heavyweight and express a deep color with an oversized cropped fit.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO