Jin Young Ko Wins Third LPGA Title of 2021 at the Cognizant Founders Cup

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zBoh_0cNJunku00
Gabby Lopez (R) and Brooke M. Henderson pour champagne on Jin Young Ko after her win at the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge CC on Oct 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, NJ. (Photo by Sarah Stier via Getty Images)

Bookending an opening-round 63 with a final-day 66, Jin Young Ko clinched a wire-to-wire victory at the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup.

Ko finished her final day at Mountain Ridge Country Club (West Caldwell, N.J.) with one bogey offset by six birdies, including four gains in a five-hole stretch on the back nine (Nos. 12, 13, 15, and 16) to seal the deal on 18-under par.

With the win, the Korean joined world No. 1 Nelly Korda as the LPGA’s only three-time winners in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGnoG_0cNJunku00
Jin Young Ko hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge CC on Oct 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, NJ. (Photo by Sarah Stier via Getty Images)

Ko also tied Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2016 into 2017) with 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s, and became the fifth player from the Republic of Korea to reach double-digit wins in LPGA Tour history, joining Se Ri Pak (25), Inbee Park (21), Sei Young Kim (12) and Jiyai Shin (11).

“This win is my 10th career win, so this is really special. Two years ago I won this tournament, and I waited since the two years from the original to here,” said Ko.

“I got a lot of the pressure on the course. I knew I’m defending champion and I knew like 60s score beat Annika’s (and So Yeon’s) record and wire to wire, so I had a lot of pressure on the course today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izcNI_0cNJunku00
Jin Young Ko reacts after sinking her final putt on the 18th hole to win the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge CC on Oct 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, NJ. (Photo by Sarah Stier via Getty Images)

Germany’s Caroline Masson carded a season-best 64 to secure solo second-place on 14 under, three clear of Elizabeth Szokol (69) who grabbed the bronze at 11 under.

Rounding out the top-5 finishers were recent U.S. Women’s Open champions Jeongeun Lee6 (67) and Yuka Saso (70) who were T4 on 10 under.

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup: Top 5

Pos-Player-To Par (Final Rd)

1. Jin Young Ko -18 (-5)

2. Caroline Masson -14 (-7)

3. Elizabeth Szokol -11 (-2)

4. Jeongeun Lee6 -10 (-4)

4. Yuka Saso -10 (-1)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

