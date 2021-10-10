CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial Holy Hours for Vacations Tour begins

By Press release submission
Lake County Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Saint Mary of the Lake issued the following announcement on Oct. 5. The first Centennial Holy Hour for Vocations was held on Friday, October 1, at Saint Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Over 75 people attended the extended exposition that afternoon. The Blessed Sacrament was profound to behold on the altar in the historic monstrance that was first used at the 1926 International Eucharistic Congress held in downtown Chicago and on the grounds of Mundelein Seminary.

lakecountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

