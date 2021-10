Alexandria senior Joel Brault went out a little faster than he feels he probably should have during his 5K race at the Lions Meet of Champions on Saturday at Arrowwood Resort. It’s hard not to get caught up in the adrenaline of the beginning of this race. This year’s event featured many of the state’s best teams and individual runners. Brault has been near the top of the field at almost every meet so far this year, and he was eager to see how he could race against a lineup of 27 total teams on his home course.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO