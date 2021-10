The house select committee that’s investigating the Capitol Riots is moving forward to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena. Committee chair and Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson said “Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the select committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke.” Bannon was scheduled for a deposition in front of the committee yesterday and his lawyer wrote a letter the day before the panel saying that his client will not provide testimony or documents until the committee reaches an agreement with former President Trump over executive privilege or a court weighs in on the matter.

