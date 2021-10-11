Man and teen injured in double shooting at Ashley Oaks Apartments Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Richmond Police vehicles were spotted at the scene of a shooting at Ashley Oaks Apartments on Sunday night.

Richmond Police told 8News Monday that an adult man and a male in his late teens were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene in the 1400 block of Jennie Sher Road, police found the adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The second victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

