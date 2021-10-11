CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man and teen injured in double shooting at Ashley Oaks Apartments Sunday night

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Richmond Police vehicles were spotted at the scene of a shooting at Ashley Oaks Apartments on Sunday night.

Richmond Police told 8News Monday that an adult man and a male in his late teens were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene in the 1400 block of Jennie Sher Road, police found the adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The second victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Evelyn Hines
5d ago

father we come to you asking for special prayer for this beautiful father and son we ask for special prayer for them and for you to please heal there bodies in the mighty name of Jesus Christ we pray and supply all of there needs and the needs of there families in the mighty name of Jesus Christ we pray amen Eldress deardra j devaughn.

Minor facing murder charges following fatal September shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a minor has been arrested and charged in connection with the mid-September shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds that resulted in the death of a teenage boy. According to officials, a fight broke out at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds, which then continued into the parking […]
Crash in Chesterfield sends two to the hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield drivers are in the hospital after a crash on the 800 block of North Courthouse road. According to a statement from police on Twitter, neither of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. Both drivers have been charged, one with failure to yield and the other with driving without a license.
