Collin County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR ROCKWALL...HUNT...NORTHWESTERN KAUFMAN...COLLIN...DALLAS SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND FANNIN COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Utica to Farmersville to near Lancaster, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Wylie, Duncanville, Rockwall, Lancaster, Farmers Branch and Greenville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
