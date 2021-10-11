Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, and the City of Alexandria. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 11:50 PM and the next high tide at Alexandria is at 12:08 AM.