Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 5:25 AM and 6:22 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 6:38 AM and 6:52 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:14 AM and 7:28 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 3.4 1.8 2.0 1 Minor 11/07 PM 3.8 2.2 2.1 0-1 Moderate 12/07 AM 3.6 2.0 2.2 0 Moderate 12/07 PM 3.4 1.8 1.8 0 Minor 13/09 AM 3.2 1.6 1.8 0 Minor 13/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 0 Minor