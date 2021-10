Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Addison; Orange; Rutland; Washington; Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX...SOUTHERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE ADDISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUTLAND...CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 302 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Williston to near Cornwall to Shoreham, moving east at 45 mph. Multiple reports of trees down have been reported with these storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Middlebury, Vergennes, Montpelier, South Burlington, Morrisville, Johnson Village, Cornwall, Braintree Hill, Weybridge, Cambridge, Salisbury, Monkton Ridge, Waterbury Village, Lincoln, Orwell, Monkton, Westford, Monkton Boro and Hyde Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO