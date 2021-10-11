Tornado Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Ellis County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1023 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Italy, or 12 miles southwest of Ennis, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bardwell around 1030 PM CDT. Alma around 1040 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Garrett. This includes the following highways Interstate 35E between mile markers 389 and 397. Interstate 45 between mile markers 244 and 261. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN