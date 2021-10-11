Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 5:25 AM and 6:22 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 6:38 AM and 6:52 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 7:14 AM and 7:28 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 AM 3.2 1.6 1.8 1 Minor 11/07 PM 3.7 2.1 2.0 0-1 Moderate 12/08 AM 3.4 1.8 2.0 0 Minor 12/07 PM 3.4 1.8 1.8 0 Minor 13/09 AM 3.2 1.6 1.8 0 Minor 13/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 0 Minor