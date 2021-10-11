Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, causing parking restrictions in the area. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/09 AM 2.4 1.0 1.3 1 None 11/11 PM 3.4 2.0 1.7 0-1 Moderate 12/09 AM 2.9 1.5 1.9 0 Minor 12/11 PM 3.2 1.8 1.6 0 Minor 13/11 AM 2.5 1.1 1.5 0 None