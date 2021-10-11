CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland seeks consultant for new Baltimore treatment center

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials have taken a step toward building a new mental illness and substance abuse treatment center for nonviolent offenders in Baltimore. The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Department of General Services has issued a request for proposal for a design and construction consultant. The consultant would oversee various aspects of the planned Baltimore Treatment and Therapeutic Center.

