Public Safety

1 killed, 14 wounded in shooting inside St. Paul bar early Sunday

 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — A shootout at a popular St. Paul bar killed one woman and injured at least 14 early Sunday morning, marking the city's largest mass shooting in recent history. "We have so many lives that have been impacted, that have been lost, that have been changed forever because someone pulled the trigger or had access to a gun who really shouldn't have," Mayor Melvin Carter said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

CBS Minnesota

Terry Brown, Charged In Deadly St. Paul Bar Shootings, Was Barred From Possessing A Gun, Documents Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Documents shed more light on one of the two men who have been charged in last weekend’s deadly bar shooting in St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley early Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder. Fifteen people were shot in the melee. Court records show Brown should never have had a gun. He was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order. That is a felony, and he is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
State
Washington State
cbslocal.com

Daytime Shooting In St. Paul Leaves 3 Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says shots were reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street in the city’s Midway neighborhood. Responding officers found two men at the scene...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Paul Walsh
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots, Kills Coworker Inside Hospital, Then Wounds 2 Police Officers

Police in Philadelphia say a hospital worker shot and killed his coworker, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital overnight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Janesville Gazette

2 charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

WATCH: Full Police Press Conference On Shooting At St. Paul Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and 14 other people are injured after a shooting in a St. Paul bar early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park started just after midnight. Preliminary investigation indicates there were multiple shooters. No one has been arrested yet.
SAINT PAUL, MN
#Shooting#Chestnut Street#Minneapolis Police#Marquish
fox10phoenix.com

St. Paul Mayor: City 'devastated' by shooting that killed 1, injured 14

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released a statement in response to the overnight shooting that injured 14 people and killed one woman downtown. At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of 7th Street West. There, they found what St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders called a "hellish" scene, with people lying on the ground outside and inside the Truck Park bar.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pioneer Press

2 men charged in weekend shooting at St. Paul bar that killed 1, injured 14

Two men in a private dispute — one accusing the other of abusing his female relative — shot multiple times at each other in a crowded St. Paul bar early Sunday, according to criminal charges. Both men were injured, a woman was killed and 12 others were hurt in the cross fire during the city’s worst mass shooting in recent memory.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Suspects in St. Paul bar shooting make first court appearances remotely

(FOX 9) - Two suspects charged in the fatal St. Paul bar shooting both appeared in court virtually this week. Early in the morning on Oct. 10, St. Paul police officers responded to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar on West 7th Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found multiple people lying on the ground inside and outside of the bar. Fourteen people suffered gunshot wounds and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley died of her injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN

