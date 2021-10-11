CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantom price analysis: FTM/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

By Sergio Goschenko
Cover picture for the articleFantom price analysis is bullish for today, up by 2.13%. The price has failed to break through the resistance level of $2.213. If the support level of $2.15 is maintained, the bulls may push prices even higher. The price movement is favorable for today since the support at $2.15 has...

#Price Analysis#Price Action#Usd#Ftm#Ftm Usdt
