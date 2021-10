Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. The nearest resistance is found at $185.4. The nearest support for LTC is present at $181.4. The Litecoin price analysis reveals the market is again dominated by bulls. The price has increased today again for the third consecutive day. Overall during the last week, the price trend was slightly on a downslope, but the last three days proved worthwhile for the crypto pair as the price of LTC/USD increased from $172 to $184 during this time. Currently, the price is floating in the upper price envelope, which was found after the flash crash of 7th September. The nearest resistance for LTC/USD is present at $185.4, followed by another resistance of $189.6. On the contrary, support for LTC/USD pair is present at $181.4, followed by another support of $177.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO