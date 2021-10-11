Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours
Tezos price analysis is bearish today. XTZ/USD hiked to $8 last night. Sellers control the XTZ/USD market. Tezos is trading at $9.20, according to CoinMarketCap, up 9% since yesterday’s close. The price of Tezos stayed above $9 today, as a downward break from yesterday’s high was avoided. As a result, we expect that XTZ/USD will continue to fall over the next 24 hours, establishing another low below $9 in the process. This support at around $8 is likely to hold, but if not, we can expect a further fall to $7.50.www.cryptopolitan.com
