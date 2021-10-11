Sunday, October 10 Overnight Forecast
A late-night round of active weather is on the way for the area as a strong storm system moves through the region. The threat for storms will increase from the west by midnight as a line of strong to severe storms sweep east out of Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. The wind energy is very strong with this storm system, but instability levels are lacking. This will keep the severe threat as primarily strong winds. That said, the wind energy will be strong enough to generate a risk for a brief tornado or two. The risk for severe weather will be focused over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with storms expected to gradually weaken as they push further east.www.ozarksfirst.com
Comments / 0