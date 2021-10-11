CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sunday, October 10 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late-night round of active weather is on the way for the area as a strong storm system moves through the region. The threat for storms will increase from the west by midnight as a line of strong to severe storms sweep east out of Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. The wind energy is very strong with this storm system, but instability levels are lacking. This will keep the severe threat as primarily strong winds. That said, the wind energy will be strong enough to generate a risk for a brief tornado or two. The risk for severe weather will be focused over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with storms expected to gradually weaken as they push further east.

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ozarks First.com

Friday, October 15 Overnight Forecast

Showers continue to push out of the area as the cold front moves further away. Temperatures dropped throughout the day, making for a chilly Friday afternoon. In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. If you are going to a first and 10 games, tonight it will be feeling like football weather with temperatures in the low 50s and 40s. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly night with some areas dropping to the 30s! The front that stalled over the Ozarks will move out tonight, bringing the rain and clouds. High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Saturday, October 16 Morning Forecast

In the last 48 hours, most of the heavier rainfall totals were south of I-44. The drought monitor did improve in some locations and decreased in others. Don’t forget the jacket! It will be a chilly start on Saturday, with some areas dropping to the 30s! High pressure is going to be moving in, bringing sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Mornings will be chilly, but afternoons will be nice. It will be the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy the fall weather with fall festivities. Temperatures, topping out tomorrow in the 60s and slightly warmer by Sunday. Another front will slide through Wednesday, bringing the 60s back into the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox46.com

Saturday Forecast: Sun, warmth dayside; overnight temps dip to 40s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a summery week, fall makes a comeback this weekend!. We just missed our record warm high-temperature yesterday by 1 degree! A summery 87 degrees on Friday will turn downright chilly by Sunday morning. A cold front comes through today with some clouds and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Orting (WA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Orting

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Orting: Saturday, October 16: Partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight; Sunday, October 17: Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 18: Partly sunny during
ORTING, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy