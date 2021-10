MINNEAPOLIS — Kevin Stefanski's homecoming might have left Mike Zimmer feeling better about the Vikings' defense than Stefanski could about the Browns' offense. But none of it was worth much consolation, as Cleveland departed U.S. Bank Stadium with a 14-7 win that dropped the Vikings to 1-3. Despite a raft of missed throws from quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Browns got just enough to get past the Vikings, who gave up a pair of scoring drives before halftime for the third time in four weeks and could not score in the second half. Their seven points were their fewest since a Week 4 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in 2019.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO