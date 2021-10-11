CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Defensive tackle Gavin Adcock says leaving Georgia Southern football team was mutual decision

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern defensive tackle Gavin Adcock is no longer a part of the Eagles’ football team.

In a statement given to WSAV, Adcock says that the decision to part ways was mutual.

“It was very civil and ended much more positively than people would expect,” Adcock told WSAV.

Adcock played in Georgia Southern’s 27-24 loss to the Troy Trojans after serving a one-game suspension, which was handed down due to a video of him riding on top of a bus and chugging a beer prior to the Eagles’ loss to Louisiana.

Prior to the Troy game, Adcock posted a message on his Snapchat account announcing his return from suspension and making a suggestive pun about his last name.

According to Adcock, someone took a screenshot of the message and sent it to Georgia Southern’s athletic department.

“I had a meeting [Sunday] and told them how I felt and they did the same and we decided that it was in our best intentions to part ways with each other,” Adcock said.

Adcock also said that people within the athletic department told him he needed to stop posting on social media and avoid promoting his music while a member of the team. It is unclear whether the request came from coaches, administrators or some combination of the two.

“Football has been a great life experience for me but I’m not going to the NFL and that was never the plan,” Adcock said. “As my college days round out, I have to do what’s best to pay the bills for me in the future.”

“The thing I will miss the most is the connection I shared with my teammates daily.”

The Eagles currently stand at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt with a road game against South Alabama coming up on Thursday.

Georgia Southern head coach Kevin Whitley will address the media at 1:30 p.m. Monday during his weekly press conference.

