What is a Medical Power of Attorney?
A medical power of attorney is a term that gets thrown around occasionally regarding estate planning. However, what is a medical power of attorney?. First, let us discuss what a power of attorney is. A power of attorney is a document you sign in front of a notary that only has effect while you are alive. A power of attorney allows individuals to decide on your behalf as if they were you. For example, if you sign a power of attorney for someone, that person can sign your tax return and file it for you while you are out of the country.knoxfocus.com
