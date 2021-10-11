What is a Medical Power of Attorney?

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale issued a statement Friday afternoon in connection with a patient who was found Thursday unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the hospital. "At Piedmont, our purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch," hospital officials said in the statement. "We can only provide the best care with the cooperation and consent of the patient. Unfortunately, it’s too common for hospitals and communities across the country to take care of patients who have nowhere to go, or no one to help them, upon release from the hospital. We do our best to connect patients in need with community partners and social service organizations to provide appropriate after-hospital care, but ultimately accepting these services is at the discretion of the patient."

