For first time, Eau Claire County trails state's vaccination rate

CHIPPEWA FALLS — For the first time since vaccinations began this spring, Eau Claire County is trailing the state’s rate among residents who have received at least one dose.

The state’s Department of Health Services shows roughly 57.1% of all Wisconsin residents have received their first vaccine dose. Eau Claire County’s week-to-week increases have stagnated over the summer and fall, and this week, the county fell behind the state’s rate, with the county now at 57.0%.

The state saw a 0.4% increase in first-time vaccinations in the past week, up from a week ago when Wisconsin hit their current low point of a 0.2% increase. Among counties in western Wisconsin, only Trempealeau County (0.5% increase) topped the state’s rate, while Barron and St. Croix counties matched the state’s rate.

With Eau Claire County falling behind the state’s rate, Trempealeau County is the only area in the region that is ahead of the state’s vaccination rate.

Rusk (37.9%), Clark (33.4%) and Taylor (32.1%) counties are the only areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

However, Barron County reached the 50% threshold this week.

Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 74.0% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.4% from a week ago.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.32 million residents, up from 3.30 million residents (56.7%) last week, and up from 3.28 million people (56.5%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.15 million Wisconsinites (54.2%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.12 million (53.8%) a week ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate. About 65.1% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 78.0% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 56.2% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 68.2% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 67.8% last week. Eau Claire (66.6%), Chippewa (63.5%) and Dunn (52.3%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.

Roughly 85.8% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 73.8% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 55.9% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.7%, American Indian population at 41.0%, and Black population at 34.4%. About 13.1% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”