Mcintosh County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Scipio, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Crowder Canadian... Indianola Hanna... Arrowhead State Park Raiford... Lake Eufaula State Park Scipio... Vivian Vernon... Onapa TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

