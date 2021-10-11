Tornado Warning issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hughes The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles east of Lamar, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lamar. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN