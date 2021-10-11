Wind Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 19:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Yavapai County, western Coconino County. This includes the Prescott region, Seligman, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and high elevation snow showers are likely in this area after 5 PM today, which could make driving conditions even more difficult when combined with strong winds.