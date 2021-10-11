Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding due to elevated tides and moderate wave run-up along area beaches around times of high tide are expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.