Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Eastern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1018 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Jenks to 4 miles north of Morris to 4 miles north of Dustin, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Muskogee... Okmulgee Wagoner... Bixby Jenks... Coweta Checotah... Haskell Inola... Morris Dewar... Porter Oktaha... Taft Boynton... Grayson Council Hill... Rentiesville This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 240 and 265. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH