Mcintosh County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN MCINTOSH...OKMULGEE...SOUTHERN TULSA AND EASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Sand Springs to 4 miles east of Preston to 2 miles east of Weleetka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Okmulgee Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Glenpool Henryetta... Kiefer Morris... Beggs Mounds... Weleetka Dewar... Schulter Grayson... Hoffman Clearview... Preston This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 221 and 253. Interstate 44 between mile markers 207 and 229. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

