Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Ellis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ELLIS COUNTY At 1018 PM CDT, two severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located near between Waxahachie and Italy, both moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bardwell around 1030 PM CDT. Ennis and Palmer around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Garrett and Pecan Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN