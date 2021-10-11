Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnet; Llano Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Blanco, Gillespie, Llano and Burnet Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Lampasas to 6 miles southwest of Doss. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Bertram, Round Mountain, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Stonewall, Highland Haven, Castell, Inks Lake State Park, Watson, Bluffton and Rocky Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH