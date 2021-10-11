CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bandera County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Real by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Real Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bandera, Kerr, Blanco, Gillespie, northwestern Kendall and east central Real Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1020 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Enchanted Rock State Natural Area to 6 miles northwest of Lost Maples State Natural Area. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medina, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Bandera, Round Mountain, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Johnson City, Ingram, Hunt, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Blowout, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Waltonia and Sisterdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TX
City
Kerrville, TX
County
Real County, TX
City
Blanco, TX
County
Kerr County, TX
City
Ingram, TX
City
Bandera, TX
City
Camp Verde, TX
County
Kendall County, TX
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Tarpley, TX
County
Blanco County, TX
County
Bandera County, TX
City
Vanderpool, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Bandera Blanco#Kerr Blanco#Comfort
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy