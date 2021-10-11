Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Real by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Real Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bandera, Kerr, Blanco, Gillespie, northwestern Kendall and east central Real Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1020 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Enchanted Rock State Natural Area to 6 miles northwest of Lost Maples State Natural Area. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medina, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Bandera, Round Mountain, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Johnson City, Ingram, Hunt, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Blowout, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Waltonia and Sisterdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH