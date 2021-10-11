3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Bar Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Wounded
Three men have been arrested in connection with a devastating Minnesota shooting at a popular bar that left one young woman dead and more than a dozen injured, authorities said. It marks the city of St. Paul's largest mass shooting in recent history. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the city said, several people called 911 to report gunfire inside the Seventh Street Truck Park, “frantically” begging for help. A “hellish situation” awaited officers who arrived on the scene, both inside and outside the bar, the St. Paul Police Department said.www.thedailybeast.com
