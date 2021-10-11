CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Bar Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Wounded

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three men have been arrested in connection with a devastating Minnesota shooting at a popular bar that left one young woman dead and more than a dozen injured, authorities said. It marks the city of St. Paul's largest mass shooting in recent history. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the city said, several people called 911 to report gunfire inside the Seventh Street Truck Park, “frantically” begging for help. A “hellish situation” awaited officers who arrived on the scene, both inside and outside the bar, the St. Paul Police Department said.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Arrest made in death of pregnant woman found dead in her car

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made following a shooting and crash that left a pregnant woman and her unborn baby dead in Troup County, according to authorities. The Troup County Sheriff's Office identified the pregnant woman as 29-year-old Akeila Ware. They said the suspect in the murder investigation was taken into custody in North Carolina.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
New York Post

Man beaten to death after trying to mow down people outside LA bar ID’d as dad of four

The California driver who was allegedly beaten to death after trying to mow down people outside a bar he was booted from has been identified by his family as a father of four. The new details emerged as authorities continued to investigate the deadly confrontation involving 40-year-old Melguin Lopez Santos outside the Rock It Sports Lounge in Hawthorne just after midnight Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dj#Begging#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Road rage incident in Anderson leads to 1 dead, 1 arrested

ANDERSON, Ind. — One man is dead and another is in jail following a road rage shooting in Anderson. Early Monday police announced they arrested an 18-year-old suspect. Police say when they arrived on the intersection of Broadway and Webster Street on Sunday morning and found the victim in the street. Police believe a confrontation […]
ANDERSON, IN
cbslocal.com

Daytime Shooting In St. Paul Leaves 3 Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says shots were reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street in the city’s Midway neighborhood. Responding officers found two men at the scene...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

No arrests made in ambush shooting death of 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Police continue to search for the gunman who fired into a car and killed an 11-year-old girl. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North Sherman Boulevard, next to Sherman Park. Taniyla Parker and her sister were in the backseat of their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Boy Shot In East St. Paul Alley, Where Police Found 15 Bullet Shells

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot on St. Paul’s east side late Thursday afternoon. A witness told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots at about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Sims Avenue, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They also saw two males flee the scene in an SUV. Investigators later found 15 shell casings in a nearby alley. (credit: CBS) The young victim, who is only described by police as a juvenile, later showed up at Regions Hospital. Police are still investigating, and say no one is in custody.   More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’ St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KVIA ABC-7

South-central El Paso bar’s liquor license suspended after 1 shot dead, 1 wounded

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, at the request of El Paso police, announced Friday evening that it had suspended the liquor license of a south-central El Paso-area bar where a deadly shooting took place earlier in the day. In a statement, TABC said Cantina Cazadores at 3530 Durzano was notified The post South-central El Paso bar’s liquor license suspended after 1 shot dead, 1 wounded appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy