3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Bar Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Wounded

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot on St. Paul's east side late Thursday afternoon. A witness told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots at about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Sims Avenue, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They also saw two males flee the scene in an SUV. Investigators later found 15 shell casings in a nearby alley. (credit: CBS) The young victim, who is only described by police as a juvenile, later showed up at Regions Hospital. Police are still investigating, and say no one is in custody.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO