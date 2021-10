INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It’s a good thing Blake Hance can handle pressure, because he’ll get plenty of it today here against Joey Bosa and the Chargers. Hance, who’s never started an NFL game, got the nod over rookie James Hudson III to replace left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who was ruled out with his ankle injury. Bosa normally plays over the right tackle, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley will likely take advantage of the mismatch at least at times.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO